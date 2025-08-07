Phumtham Addresses Concerns Over Budget Disbursement in Ubon Ratchathani



Ubon ratchathani: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, acting as Prime Minister, has clarified the situation regarding the transfer of the Governor of Ubon Ratchathani Province to the Ministry of Interior’s Office of the Permanent Secretary.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Phumtham stated that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior has the authority to sign the transfer order, which has already been completed. The governor has been assigned to assist in the Office of the Permanent Secretary with no specified timeframe, allowing the First Deputy Governor to manage public issues and financial assistance.





Mr. Phumtham emphasized that the transfer would not hinder the provision of assistance to local residents. The deputy governor and the Inspector General of Region 14 will oversee the disbursement of funds to ensure they reach the people promptly, as the situation requires urgent attention.





In response to queries about communication with the Ubon Ratchathani Governor, Mr. Phumtham admitted he had not yet spoken with him. He became aware of the situation only after receiving clear information, which confirmed the concerns raised by an MP regarding the lack of funds in Ubon Ratchathani Province. The Deputy Minister of the Interior confirmed this with the Governor, revealing a low budget extension of 100 million baht. Mr. Phumtham has since addressed the issue and assured that the funds will be distributed to support the affected people.





Regarding the governor’s explanation about utilizing donated funds, Mr. Phumtham expressed no objection to their use but insisted on equitable distribution. He questioned why the funds were not being distributed and expressed confusion over the governor’s actions. Mr. Phumtham assured that the governor has been brought back to assist with government work, ensuring a smooth process and confirming that the people will receive the necessary financial support.

