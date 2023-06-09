Phu Tho presents 20,000 trees to green up Truong Sa district

Phu Tho province’s authorities have handed over 20,000 trees and 85 tonnes of fertilisers to the Naval Region 4 High Command as a gift to help build a greener Truong Sa island district in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

At the June 9 handover in the northern province of Phu Tho, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 4 Colonel Nguyen Huu Minh thanked Phu Tho’s Party Committee, administration, and people for their affection for naval soldiers and residents in the far-flung district.

He affirmed that this is a source of encouragement for people and soldiers in the island district to maintain their will and faith, overcome difficulties, and firmly protect the country’s sovereignty over its sea and islands.

Phu Tho’s gifts have supported the devotion made by the fund for Vietnam sea and islands and a programme on greening up Truong Sa./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency