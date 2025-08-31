Search
Pheu Thai and People’s Party to Discuss Government Formation with Key Proposals


Bangkok: The Pheu Thai Party and the People’s Party are set to meet today at 2 p.m. to discuss forming a government and accepting all proposals put forth.

According to Thai News Agency, the Pheu Thai Party will send representatives Surawong and Jiraporn to meet with the Prachachon Party at the scheduled time. They have expressed their willingness to accept proposals to dissolve parliament within four months and plan to include guidelines for a constitutional amendment referendum, using the 1997 Constitution as a primary draft to expedite the process. The parties will also address whether to cancel MOUs 43-44 and will expedite legal proceedings concerning collusion among senators and the Khao Kradong land issue.

Reporters have indicated that the Pheu Thai Party has coordinated a meeting with the Prachachon Party to discuss government formation proposals today at 2:00 PM at the Prachachon Party office. Representing the Pheu Thai Party will be Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, Secretary-General, and Ms. Jiraporn Sindh
uphrai, Deputy Leader.

The Pheu Thai Party has expressed readiness to accept all proposals from the Prachachon Party and has provided additional proposals to clarify guidelines and address national issues. These include dissolving parliament within four months from the government’s policy statement to parliament, conducting a referendum on constitutional amendments using the 1997 Democratic Constitution as a draft, and posing questions in the referendum regarding the maintenance or cancellation of MOUs 43 and 44. Furthermore, the government aims to collaborate with the People’s Party and all relevant parties to expedite legal cases involving senator collusion and the Khao Kradong land issue, ensuring adherence to legal and rule of law principles.

