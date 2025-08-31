Pheu Thai Party Unveils Profile of Prime Ministerial Candidate Chaikasem



Bangkok: The Pheu Thai Party has presented the background and credentials of Chaikasem Nitisiri, its prime ministerial candidate, emphasizing his extensive experience in both the legal and political arenas. Chaikasem is noted for his commitment to democracy and the rule of law, alongside his intent to amend the 2017 Constitution to bolster the justice system and promote stability in Thailand.





According to Thai News Agency, the Pheu Thai Party’s official Facebook page showcased Chaikasem as a distinguished figure in Thai legal and political circles. With prior roles as Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chaikasem is recognized for his legal expertise and active participation in crucial national events. His academic journey includes a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Chulalongkorn University and further studies in International Law at Columbia University, USA. He also holds a Thai Bar Examination Certificate from the Thai Bar Association’s Legal Education Training Institute.





Chaikasem embarked on his legal career as a public prosecutor in 1973, culminating in his appointment as Attorney General from 2007 to 2009. Transitioning to politics post-retirement, he served as Minister of Justice under Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in 2013, where he influenced justice-related policies. His political tenure includes being a Pheu Thai Party list member in the House of Representatives and serving as an advisor to Prime Ministers Chatchai Thavisin and Paethongtarn Shinawatra.





His roles within the Pheu Thai Party extend to chairing committees on democracy, justice, and political strategy. Chaikasem’s political journey also saw him at the forefront of significant events, such as the 2014 coup negotiations with the junta, where he maintained the caretaker government’s stance.





Chaikasem’s political principles underscore the rule of law as a remedy for political disputes, advocating against the misuse of law for political gains. He supports constitutional amendments to foster democratic advancement and proposes criminalizing coups to prevent future power seizures. His vision is to enhance public trust in the justice system and steer Thailand on a democratic path with stability.

