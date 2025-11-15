Search
PDRC Rally to Reclaim Prasat Ta Kwai


Surin: The People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) group gathered to symbolically demonstrate their desire to reclaim Prasat Ta Kwai and Prasat Khana in Surin Province, vowing not to lose even an inch of Thai land.

According to Thai News Agency, the PDRC’s rally was organized with the aim of asserting their stance on the territorial claim over the historic sites, Prasat Ta Kwai and Prasat Khana. The group emphasized their determination to safeguard Thailand’s territorial integrity and ensure that these areas remain under Thai sovereignty.

The PDRC’s demonstration attracted attention as it highlighted ongoing concerns regarding territorial disputes in the region. The group’s commitment to their cause was evident as they pledged to maintain their efforts to protect Thai land.

