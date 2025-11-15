Thammanat Expresses Condolences for Krabi Police Officers Shooting



Krabi: “Thammanat” expressed condolences for the shooting of Krabi police officers, which resulted in the deaths of two and injuries to one. Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat expressed his condolences over the shooting of two officers from the Krabi Provincial Police Region 4, which resulted in the deaths of one and injuries to another, and emphasized that he would provide full support to the families of the deceased.





According to Thai News Agency, the case involved a perpetrator who attacked officials while they were on duty at the Krabi Provincial Agricultural Career Promotion and Development Center. This attack resulted in the death of an architect from the Krabi Provincial Public Works and Town and Country Planning Office and a civil servant from the same office, as well as injuries to an expert agricultural promotion specialist and the project committee chairman.





Following the incident, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Lt. Col. Thammanat Prompao expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the two deceased and injured. He also praised all officials for their dedicated work in the interests of the nation and its people, stating that he would provide full assistance and care to the bereaved families.

