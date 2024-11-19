Paethongtarn Shinawatra Introduces Her Children to Pheu Thai Party Before Key Meeting.



Bangkok: Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister of Thailand, recently brought her son and daughter to the Pheu Thai Party before the first extraordinary general meeting as Prime Minister. She encouraged the party members to actively participate in the upcoming elections for provincial administrative organization presidents nationwide. She emphasized the importance of every area and expressed her delight in the second APEC meeting, reminiscing about following former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra 20 years ago. Paethongtarn noted that foreign countries are increasingly viewing Thailand as a land of opportunity and stability.

According to Thai News Agency, the Pheu Thai Party organized the 1/2567 Extraordinary General Meeting at the newly renovated BBD Building on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. This venue, previously known as the Voice Space Building, now serves as the new Pheu Thai Party office. Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra made her entrance at 2:40 p.m., accompanied by her children, Nong Thasin and Nong Thith

ar, before attending the meeting.

At 2:50 p.m., Paethongtarn addressed the party members, expressing her happiness about the general meeting and her recent return from the APEC meeting in Peru. It was a significant event for her as it marked her first APEC meeting as Prime Minister. She expressed gratitude towards the party members for their dedication and continuous feedback.

During her address, Paethongtarn recounted her 8-day overseas tour, which commenced in Los Angeles, USA. She engaged in discussions with ambassadors and consulate generals in the Americas region, focusing on proactive diplomacy and investment to bolster Thailand’s international presence and stability.

Reflecting on the APEC meeting in Peru, Paethongtarn shared her nostalgia about attending the event 20 years ago with her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. She expressed joy at seeing old photos from that time and noted the progress Thailand has made since. As Prime Minister, she was pleased to see international leaders

recognizing Thailand as a country filled with opportunities.

Paethongtarn also highlighted discussions on promoting investment and the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Peru, particularly focusing on the Chancay Port project. The port is expected to enhance Thailand’s land bridge project, showcasing its potential.

She shared a memorable encounter with US President Joe Biden during the meeting, describing him as kind and humorous. Seated next to him due to alphabetical order, she appreciated his concern about her comfort and his jest about jumping down the stairs together.

Concluding her address, Paethongtarn encouraged Pheu Thai Party members to support the election of the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organization president and other regions. She emphasized the importance of provincial cooperation with the government to enhance the country’s development and citizens’ welfare. The meeting agenda included the approval of reports, draft party regulations, and the selection of the candidate selection com

mittee, without addressing party restructuring.