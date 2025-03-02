Order to Dismiss Abbot of Famous Chiang Mai Temple Over Examination Fraud Unveiled



Bangkok: The provincial abbot of Chiang Mai has mandated the removal of the abbot from a renowned temple in San Pa Tong District following revelations that he engaged another monk to impersonate him during a crucial examination. This monk took the 5th level of the Buddhist scriptures examination on his behalf until being exposed.





According to Thai News Agency, this development follows reports indicating that a high-ranking monk from the famous temple in Chiang Mai employed someone else to sit for the 5th level Buddhist scriptures examination. The impersonator attempted to disguise himself by wearing glasses resembling the real abbot, but differences in facial structure led to his capture at the examination center in Bangkok between February 24-25. The provincial abbot of Chiang Mai is aware of the incident and awaits further directives from the central Sangha for a renewed investigation into the monk’s actions.





Recently, Phra Thep Mangkalacharn, the provincial abbot of Chiang Mai, issued an official order to remove Phra Khru Phatthanyanwiroj, a 35-year-old monk with 15 years of service, from his positions as abbot of the temple and Makhun Wan sub-district in San Pa Tong District, Chiang Mai. The dismissal is due to his serious misconduct, which has harmed Buddhism’s image by hiring another monk to undertake the Pali examination at Sanam Luang. This act violated the Dhamma-Vinaya and the Sangha Supreme Council’s rules, representing a significant corruption issue in the Pali examination at Sanam Luang, a crucial Sangha event. The order for his dismissal is effective immediately from March 2.





Pairawan Wannabut, known on Facebook as ‘Miss Preah 9’ for passing the Pali examination while previously ordained, shared insights on the ongoing issue. She indicated that examination fraud has been prevalent for a long time, with widespread cheating in various provinces and threats against monks who expose the exam papers. Her comments drew agreement and additional insights from others in the community.

