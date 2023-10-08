No Indonesians have fallen victim to Israeli assaults on Gaza: Embassy

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Embassy in Amman, Jordan, has reported that none of the Indonesians had fallen victim to the Israeli bombardment on the besieged Gaza Strip following Hamas’ unprecedented surprise attack on Saturday.”The embassy has coordinated with community networks in Gaza and confirmed that no Indonesians have so far fallen victim to the Israeli air strikes,” the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said here Saturday evening. Regarding Gaza’s challenging situation, the Indonesian Embassy in Amman warned 13 Indonesian citizens living in the besieged city of Gaza to stay alert and get rid of all risky places. For safety reasons, the embassy had also appealed to Indonesians not to travel to this armed conflict-hit region. It also issued a hotline: +962 7 7915 0407. The new armed conflict erupted again following the Hamas surprise attack on Israel on Saturday morning. Prior to the Palestinian liberation fighters’ assaults, Israel continued its closure of Gaza crossings. The WAFA news agency reported on September 25 that the Israeli closure of the Gaza crossings had worsened the living conditions of Palestinians in Gaza. ccording to WAFA News Agency, the Palestinians had already suffered from the severe impacts of “more than 17 years of tight Israeli land, sea, and air blockades.”. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday that the Israeli air strikes on Gaza had killed at least 232 Palestinians, while the Hamas assault had claimed the lives of at least 250 Israelis. One of the Gaza residents who fell victim to the brutal Israeli air strikes was Abu Romzi, who had worked as MER-C’s local staff member in Gaza since 2011. Indonesia’s Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) condemned the Israeli air strikes that killed one of its workers and hit the Indonesian hospital. l Jazeera quoted Hamas, which runs Gaza, as saying its assault on Israel was “a response to the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence”. In response to the unprecedented surprise attack, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had declared war on Hamas and, according to Al Jazeera, pledged that the Israeli forces would “turn all Hamas hideouts into rubble”.

Source: Antara News Agency