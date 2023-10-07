Prime Minister posts condemning attacks on Israel as inhumane

The Prime Minister posted a post condemning the inhumane attack on Israel, expressing deep condolences to Israel and ordering the Royal Thai Air Force to prepare Airbus A340 and C-130 aircraft to evacuate Thais, while waiting to confirm labor news. Two people were arrested in Thailand.

Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister, posted through the application Inhumane attacks that cost innocent lives and injuries. And I would like to express my deepest condolences to the government and people of Israel. This incident should not have happened. And I join with the international community in condemning such actions.

I have ordered the Air Force to prepare Airbus A340 and C-130 aircraft to evacuate Thai people from Israel immediately, Air Chief Marshal Phanpakdee Pattanakul, Commander of the Air Force (Commander of the Air Force), acknowledged and is ready to take action.

I am closely following the situation together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And we are concerned to see reports that two or more Thai workers have been arrested. We are now confirming the information from the Israeli authorities. The army and emergency medical units are preparing. I want all Thai people to return home safely.

Source: Thai News Agency