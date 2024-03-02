‘Ning Panita’ sends encouragement to ‘Yogurt’, don’t be afraid to start over.



Nine Entertainment, Don’t be afraid to start over. “Ning Panita” sends encouragement to “Yogurt.” It’s time to be happy again.

After ending their 12 year love affair, a pair of famous MCs PK-Piyawat and his ex-wife Yogurt Natthacha were in the middle of a famous program yesterday afternoon (March 1), who opened up through tears that they had already registered their divorce.

On the other hand, the talented organizer Ning Panita posted a message of support for Yogurt Girl via Instagram. Don’t be afraid to start over. It’s a new chance to recreate what you want…it’s time to be happy again.

Source: Thai News Agency