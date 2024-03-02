‘Ning Panita’ sends encouragement to ‘Yogurt’, don’t be afraid to start over.


After ending their 12 year love affair, a pair of famous MCs PK-Piyawat and his ex-wife Yogurt Natthacha were in the middle of a famous program yesterday afternoon (March 1), who opened up through tears that they had already registered their divorce.

On the other hand, the talented organizer Ning Panita posted a message of support for Yogurt Girl via Instagram. Don’t be afraid to start over. It’s a new chance to recreate what you want…it’s time to be happy again.

Source: Thai News Agency

