New Evidence Emerges in Marc Mysterio’s Shadowban Lawsuit Against Amazon, Calls on ‘Anti-Hero’

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marc Mysterio, a Billboard-charting artist and undefeated professional boxer—IBA Boxing has issued a letter sanctioning Marc Mysterio vs. Jake Paul for their vacant 220 lbs title—has introduced new evidence in his lawsuit against Amazon Music (Case No. 1:25-cv-01705, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York), alleging the platform used an “IF/THEN” filter to cripple his music’s viability.

The Irish-Canadian artist, who logged 80 million streams from September 2023 to August 2024 as a voluntary Amazon Exclusive Artist, claims Amazon’s filter replaced artist-level metadata with a “-” white-out symbol—rendering songs artist-less—preventing fan alerts and stations’ streams.

Court filings include a letter of preservation requesting 17 items, such as Amazon’s logs identifying when the alleged filter was activated, who authorized it, user error reports, and the implementing programmer’s user-ID.

Mysterio music appeared on Taylor Swift’s station—generating 3.7 million streams in 2024 before bottoming out in September—asserts the shadowban handcuffed his reach.

Marc Mysterio Streams & Listeners on Amazon Music’s Taylor Swift Station; Overall Streams & Listeners

Marc Mysterio Streams & Listeners on Amazon Music’s Taylor Swift Station; Overall Streams & Listeners on Amazon Music from September 1, 2023-August 31, 2024“Amazon profits from creators whilst blacklisting artists through shadow-banning,” said Mysterio.

Mysterio has urged Taylor Swift to remove her catalog from Amazon due to the shadowban, given Swift’s legacy of advocating for artists’ rights—from her Spotify boycott to supporting Kesha—her voice would be a game-changer.

The two also share a mutual friend, All Elite Wrestling’s Jeff Jarrett.

Taylor Swift

“I’ve posted video evidence on shadowban.me —a 3-Part Series—I’m calling on Taylor to stand with me in unity against shadow-banning. When she pulls her catalog from Amazon, it solidifies her as The Anti-Hero. Jeff has my contact details—let’s talk,” Mysterio states.

Swift’s partner, Travis Kelce, was also co-featured in a Billboard article with Mysterio for new chart entries.

Mysterio’s lawsuit—seeking millions in lost and unpaid royalties— follows recent Billboard-Hit “The Dancefloor” and collaborations with Flo Rida, David Guetta, Crash Test Dummies, Samantha Fox, Netflix’s “Trailer Park Boys”, and Avicii (according to Billboard).

Marc Mysterio

A three-part video series detailing the alleged shadow-banning is available on YouTube at shadowban.me

