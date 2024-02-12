Navy commander reveals progress in resolving submarine problems



Navy commander reveals progress in solving the submarine problem. After a committee was set up to study the purchase of submarines, another appointment will be made on February 14th, asking all parties to adhere to the interests and dignity of the country. and make decisions with neutrality

Admiral Adung Pan-iam, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Revealing progress in solving the submarine problem, he said that from the first meeting of the Submarine Procurement Study Committee, the Navy had explained all the facts, answered questions, and answered clarification questions from various committee members. that have doubts and on February 14 will meet again to discuss Anyone who still has questions about anything is welcome to ask and is invited to freely offer opinions on what direction the submarine should move forward in order to present to Mr. Suthin Klangsaeng, Minister of Defense, to present to the Cabinet. go

As for the solution to the submarine problem, The navy commander said Every path is open. Ultimat

ely, the committee has proposed every route. We will discuss whether there are pros and cons. Is it really possible? But there are 3 points that the Minister of Defense has given a policy: 1. Ask the Navy before wanting to move forward. How about this? 2. Look at international relations 3. Is the chosen path realistic or not? These 3 factors will determine the answer as to how we will move forward with this submarine matter.

As for the Navy’s needs, the Navy Commander said that things that continue with the commander’s policy Thai navy dreams and answer according to the Navy’s strategy that we should have. However, if the committee There is another, better solution. I’m ready to accept it. Including the judgment of Cabinet as well in what direction this matter should come out.

As for the case where there is a committee with 3 political parties, if there are different opinions, how will the conclusions be found? He said that solving the problem, he wants it to be in agreement. will find the best solution. At

the meeting, the Navy will try to point it out to everyone. If an agreement can be reached, it will be the best solution to present to the government.

Further asked whether he had talked with Mr. Yutthaphong Charatsathien to explain himself personally, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy said that he came on the first day and had his questions, we answered them and they responded well. I hope that on February 14th, everyone will put the interests of the country into focus. Put the dignity of the country at the center of the meeting. and make decisions with neutrality.

Source: Thai News Agency