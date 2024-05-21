Muang Thai Life Assurance wins ‘2023 Asia’s Top Influential Brands’ award



Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited received the “2023 Asia’s Top Influential Brands” award, the most influential brand for consumers. 3rd year in a row from strength in finance, service and image under the principles of good governance. and international standard risk management system

The “2023 Asia’s Top Influential Brands” award, the most influential brand for consumers, was organized by Influential Brands Company, Singapore. who has specialized in building brands in Asia for more than 20 years, teamed up with Neo Target Company Limited to find the best brands that win the hearts of consumers in various industries in 7 countries in the Asian region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, China and Thailand has Ms. Nirat Buchasuk, Deputy Managing Director. Muang Thai Life Assurance PCL. Being a representative of the company Receiving the award, Influential Brand and Nio Target surveyed the opinions of Millennial consumers, a group that plays an important role in

the economy. with the highest proportion of spending Provides accurate confidence levels and can reflect views and satisfaction with the brand

For receiving the award ‘2023 Asia’s Top Influential Brands’, the most influential brand for consumers of Muang Thai Life Assurance PCL. Demonstrates the efficiency of the company’s operations. that focuses on stable and sustainable growth Bringing innovation and technology in operations to present products to meet the needs of all customer groups. Providing efficient services to insured customers As well as striving to be a life insurance company with strong stability. and providing customer-centered services as well as operations to give back to society continuously and concretely .

Source: Thai News Agency