“Monchai” wins by a landslide, sits as president of Phitsanulok Provincial Administrative Organization for another term



Results of the election for the president of Phitsanulok Provincial Administrative Organization, Mr. Montchai Wiwatthanat, the old champion, won by a landslide and won the position for another term.

The election of the mayor of Phitsanulok Provincial Administrative Organization yesterday (18 August) saw a large number of people come out to exercise their rights since the polling stations opened at 8:00 AM, especially at polling stations 21 and 22 in Tambon Nai Mueang, Amphoe Mueang Phitsanulok, at the parking garage of Wat Si Wisuttharam School, Amphoe Mueang Phitsanulok. The atmosphere was lively amidst the overcast sky, which did not hinder travel.

Mr. Phusit Somchit, Governor of Phitsanulok Province, along with Mr. Phongsak Rattanamontian, Director of the Phitsanulok Election Commission, came out to inspect and observe the exercise of people’s rights, which was a peaceful atmosphere.

This election for the mayor of Phitsanulok Province has 3 candidates: Mr. Montchai Wiwattanat, Mr. Settha Kitticharurat

, and Mrs. Siripan Kunprajaknukul. Later at 9:15 p.m., reporters reported the unofficial vote count results, which showed that number 1, Mr. Montchai, received 214,519 votes, number 2, Mr. Settha Kitticharurat, 13,579 votes, and number 3, Mrs. Siripan Kunprajaknukul, received 104,163 votes.

Mr. Montchai thanked everyone for their votes and is ready to follow the policies that he campaigned on to take care of the people in the area.

Source: Thai News Agency