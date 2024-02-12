Ministry of Interior is ready to comply with the announcement of the Ministry of Public Health.



Government House, “Mouth 1” responded to the Ministry of Public Health’s announcement that the number of possession of methamphetamine pills is new to 5 and is considered a user. Point out that you must follow the law. Confirm that there are enough prisons to hold wrongdoers.

Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Gave an interview regarding the announcement of the Ministry of Public Health regulations specifying the rate of possession of certain types of drugs. A person in possession of no more than 5 methamphetamine pills is considered a drug user. The Ministry of Interior must follow the law. and cooperate with the Ministry of Public Health Narcotics Control Board No matter how much the Ministry’s announcement specifies the number of possessions. must follow

‘Preventing and suppressing drugs requires integrating work with many parts, including the police, the administrative department, the Department of Corrections, the Ministry of Justice. The criticism that there are n

ot enough prisons is not. And when you say that setting the number for the convenience of the government is not right. No matter how many pills are stipulated, possession will lead to imprisonment. Because prisons definitely have enough to hold people who break the law. Don’t worry,’ said the Minister of Interior.

Source: Thai News Agency