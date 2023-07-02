Ministry distributes biomass stoves to villagers in Aceh

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Social Affairs has distributed biomass stoves to residents in a village in East Aceh District, Aceh, to alleviate their economic burden.The ministry’s Director of Social Protection for Victims of Social and Non-Natural Disasters (PSKBSNA), Mira Riyati Kurniasih, said in a statement received on Saturday that the distribution of biomass stoves is part of efforts to help local people reduce their living costs. The stoves use natural fuels such as dried palm fruit, jatropha fruit, and coconut shells. Besides being environmentally friendly, the use of natural fuels also saves costs because they are easy to obtain. Kurniasih informed that 244 stoves worth Rp61 million (around US$4,100) were distributed to residents of Seunobok Simpang Village in Idi Rayeuk Subdistrict. resident of Seunobok Simpang, Lisa, said that she and the community welcomed the ministry’s assistance. “It is easy and practical to use. All we have to do is put in the raw materials and burn them. It is not difficult to find the fuels as we can find them in our backyard,” she remarked. nother resident, Sumarni, agreed that the stove is practical and can be used like any other regular stove. “It can help us to boil, fry, and cook rice as well. The fuels are easy to get around the house for free. Now, the dry palm and coconut shell can be useful for cooking,” she noted. nother resident, Herlina, expressed her gratitude for the assistance. “Thank you, President Joko Widodo and Minister Tri Rismaharini for providing jobs for male residents here. (Now) we are given stoves and social assistance through the Family Hope Program (PKH) and Basic Food Cards,” she said.

Source: Antara News Agency