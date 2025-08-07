Minister of Labor Stresses Need for Investment Knowledge in New Permanent Secretary



Bangkok: The Minister of Labor has emphasized the necessity for the new Permanent Secretary to have a deep understanding of investment matters, considering the vast size of the Social Security Fund.





According to Thai News Agency, the Minister of Labor, Mr. Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit, discussed the transfer of Mr. Boonsong Thapchaiyut, the former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labor, to the role of Special Inspector General at the Office of the Prime Minister. Mr. Pongkawin clarified that the transfer aimed to maintain transparency during an ongoing investigation. At the time of his transfer, Mr. Boonsong held the position of Secretary-General of the Social Security Office and was responsible for implementing policies from the Social Security Board. His concurrent oversight of the entire ministry raised potential conflicts of interest, particularly concerning the purchase of the Skyy9 building.





Mr. Pongkawin addressed speculation about political motivations behind the transfer, asserting that it was not politically driven. He stated that irrespective of political affiliations, the focus remains on factual integrity and transparency.





On the topic of appointing a new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Labor, Mr. Pongkawin mentioned that the decision requires careful consideration due to various influencing factors, including the Social Security Board. Given that the Permanent Secretary will also serve on the board, Mr. Pongkawin stressed the importance of appointing someone with significant knowledge and expertise in investment, as the Social Security Fund is valued at 2.7 trillion baht.

