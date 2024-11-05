Minister of Foreign Affairs Set to Join Prime Minister’s Delegation at 8th GMS Summit.



Bangkok: The Minister of Foreign Affairs is preparing to join the Prime Minister’s delegation to the 8th GMS Summit and the 10th ACMECS Summit in Kunming, People’s Republic of China, on 6-7 November. He is ready to endorse the draft of the Joint Declaration and the draft of the Innovation Strategy for Development of the Greater Mekong Subregion 2030.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Maris Sengiampong, Minister of Foreign Affairs, is scheduled to join the delegation of Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, to attend the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit and the 10th Ayeyawady – Chao Phraya – Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit during 6-7 November 2024 in Kunming, Yunnan Province, People’s Republic of China.

The People’s Republic of China will host the 8th GMS Summit, themed “Towards a Better Community with Innovation-driven Development,” marking the first in-person leaders’ meeting since 2018. For the 8th GMS Summit, the outcome documents to be endorsed include the draft Joi

nt Declaration of the 8th GMS Summit and the draft Strategy for Innovation for Development of the Greater Mekong Subregion 2030. Additionally, GMS leaders will acknowledge the results of project implementation in the past year, particularly the GMS Cross-Border Transport Agreement (CBTA) in the early harvest phase, which aims to effectively register the movement of goods and passengers through designated border crossings, and will be effective this year.

As for the 10th ACMECS Summit, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) will host the meeting under the theme “Towards Seamless Connectivity for the Integration of the Greater Mekong Subregion,” marking the first in-person Leaders’ Meeting since 2020. This meeting will endorse the Vientiane Declaration, reflecting ACMECS’s performance under the three pillars of the ACMECS Master Plan 2019-2023. It will also recognize New Zealand as the seventh country for further development and adopt a concept document on water resource management in the Greater Mekon

g Subregion as an additional annex to the Master Plan, proposed by Thailand, to promote cooperation and increase efficiency in water resource management in both the short and long term.