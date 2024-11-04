Search
Man Arrested for Illegal Rosewood Cutting in Khao Yai National Park.


Prachantakham: The chief of Khao Yai National Park revealed that officials have arrested another person who illegally entered to cut rosewood trees, emphasizing the need to increase the strictness in reducing patrols to prevent and suppress crimes related to forest resources and wildlife.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Chaiya Huaihongthong, Chief of Khao Yai National Park, stated that last night, officers from Khao Yai National Park Protection Unit 10 (Prachantakham) went out to suppress illegal forestry activities by ambushing the illegal entry of rosewood in the Khao Bubak Khuen forest, Bu Fai sub-district, Prachantakham district, Prachin Buri province. They were able to seize and arrest one person who illegally entered to cut rosewood, a 41-year-old man, along with evidence of 1 piece of rosewood, volume 0.064 cubic meters, and 1 machete.

Officers made an arrest record at Khao Yai National Park Protection Unit, Kn.10 (Prachantakham), then took the suspect, the evidence, and the arrest record to the
investigation officer at Prachantakham Police Station, Prachantakham District, Prachin Buri Province, to proceed with filing charges in accordance with the authority and legal procedures.

The chief of Khao Yai National Park said that he has increased the frequency of quality patrols in accordance with the policy of Mr. Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, to strictly prevent and suppress crimes related to forest resources and wildlife.

