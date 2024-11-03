Fire at Khlong Thom Market Nearly Reaches Nearby Gas Station.



Udon Thani: A fire erupted in a storage cabinet at Khlong Thom Market in Udon Thani Province, almost reaching a nearby gas station, with initial investigations pointing to a charcoal stove as the likely cause. Last night, at around 10:30 p.m., the Udon Thani City Police Station received a report about the fire in Ban Nong Na Kham, Mueang District. Emergency responders, including police, the Tham Songserm Foundation, and a fire truck from Nong Bua Municipality, arrived at the scene to find a black cabinet marked ‘police’-a converted car used by market vendors as a storage unit-engulfed in flames. It took over 30 minutes of water spraying to finally control the blaze.

According to Thai News Agency, initial reports suggest that the fire might have been sparked by a charcoal stove stored inside the cabinet after the market closed. The stove, possibly not completely extinguished, may have been reignited by the strong wind, causing sparks to fly. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished before it reached the adjacen

t gas station, which could have led to an explosion.

Ms. Prapaporn, an employee at the gas station, recounted that she was on duty when a teenager on a motorcycle alerted her to the fire. She attempted to assess the situation with a fire extinguisher but found the wind too strong to manage the fire alone, prompting her to immediately contact the police.