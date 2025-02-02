Search
Microorganisms Offer Sustainable Solution to Stubble Burning in Central Provinces


Bangkok: Microorganisms are being used to decompose stubble as an alternative to burning, significantly reducing PM 2.5 dust. The Department of Agricultural Extension is expediting the implementation of this method across central provinces, known for extensive rice cultivation.

According to Thai News Agency, the initiative is currently in a pilot phase in these areas. Farmers participating in the program have expressed satisfaction with the results. They have reported that using microorganisms allows them to prepare new planting areas within a week to ten days. Moreover, they have observed improvements in soil quality, which could lead to better crop yields and sustainability in the long term.

