Intercepting Drug Smuggling Gangs in Mae Ramat



Mae Ramat: Combined forces set up a checkpoint in Mae Ramat District, Tak Province, before finding a suspicious pickup truck. Using military dogs to sniff out drugs, three suspects were immediately arrested.





According to Thai News Agency, the arrest was made after soldiers from the 3504th Ranger Company and police from the Special Operations Division of the Investigation Division of Provincial Police Region 6 set up a checkpoint at Ban Phala, Highway No. 1175, Khanechue Subdistrict, Mae Ramat District, Tak Province. At that time, three pickup trucks were driving past, so they stopped them for a search.





From the inspection of the three pickup trucks, all of them were registered in Tak Province. The driver of the first car was identified as Mr. Chettha and the second as Mr. Paeng. Both of them gave incoherent statements. The police therefore took them for urine tests, which came back positive. Both admitted to taking drugs before driving. As for the driver of the third car, Mr. Chamnan, the military sniffer dogs found methamphetamine hidden in two locations within the car: in a shoulder bag, 128 cigarette packs, and 4,870 baht in cash, and in the car drawer, divided into 14 pills in a clear plastic bag and 11 pills in a plastic box, totaling 153 pills.





Meanwhile, Mr. Chamnan confessed that he was going to give the methamphetamine to his corn-husking workers and had bought the drugs from an unidentified teenage boy in Mae Ramat District. The police therefore took all three of them, along with the evidence, the pickup truck, and the drugs, to the Mae Ramat Police Station for immediate legal action.

