Meteorology warns the North, upper Northeast and East of heavy rain in some areas.

Bangkok, The Meteorological Department warns that the North, upper Northeast, and East will continue to experience heavy rain in some areas. People in these areas should be careful of the dangers of heavy rain. As for Bangkok and its vicinity, there is a 60% chance of thunderstorms.

The Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for the next 24 hours. A moderate monsoon trough will pass through the upper part of the North and upper Laos, entering a low-pressure cell in the upper part of Vietnam. In addition, a moderate southwest monsoon will continue to cover the upper Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the upper Gulf of Thailand. This will cause heavy rain in some areas of the North, upper Northeast, and East. People in the aforementioned areas should be careful of the dangers of heavy rain and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in areas on hillsides near waterways and lowlands.

For waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, they are moderate with

waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters. Sailors in the aforementioned areas are advised to sail with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms at this time.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have rain or thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area. Minimum temperature 26-28 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thai News Agency