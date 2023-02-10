Meltwater Named to G2 Best Software Awards for Second Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a global leader in media and social intelligence, has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace used by more than 80 million people annually. For the second year in a row, Meltwater has earned titles in two categories, including Best Overall Software Products and Best Marketing and Digital Advertising Products.

G2’s annual Best Software Awards ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Meltwater scored highly across the board on features that are critical for Marketing & PR professionals such as: Social Media Analytics, Social Media Monitoring, Media Monitoring, Social Media Management, PR Analytics, Social Media Suites, Media and Influencer Targeting.

“It’s an honor to again be recognized as a winner of the G2 Best Software Awards,” said John Box, CEO, Meltwater. “Our customers are truly at the heart of everything we do – and it’s with their support and feedback that we’re able to continue to invest in and evolve our suite of solutions to meet the evolving needs of their businesses. Our team is committed to continuing our proven track record of delivering the innovative, impactful products that PR, Marketing and Communications professionals have come to expect from Meltwater.”

The lists G2 created are based on data from over 1M authentic, verified customer reviews. Meltwater earned its place on these lists because of positive customer feedback, including:

“Fantastic tool for measuring SOV and impact of other awareness-building initiatives!”

“I love the multitude of features Meltwater provides, beyond merely, monitoring social media accounts and groups. It is an invaluable tool for our market research team in helping us investigate trends within a particular market or industry.”

“Meltwater has been incredibly helpful in researching and shaping messaging for our clients. Sentiment analysis very much drives our decision making and clients are super happy with the results!”

“Meltwater has changed my workday.”

“Meltwater makes media watching and PR management easy and the tutorials were great for me and my team to stay on top of the latest trends…”

“My monthly calls with my account manager are always very helpful. I appreciate the partnership and Meltwater’s priority to make the platform work for me.”

Find the complete list of G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards here: https://www.g2.com/best- software-companies.

For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.meltwater. com/request-demo

About Meltwater

Meltwater provides social and media intelligence. By examining millions of posts each day from social media platforms, blogs and news sites, Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insight from the outside. The company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The company has 2,300 employees and 27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. Learn more at meltwater.com.

