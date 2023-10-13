Marco Maria Durante “Best Italian Entrepreneur in the USA” at the “Business Care International Award” New York 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The joint Italy-USA Commission, together with the Board of “Business Care International Award”, has chosen among 10 Top World-Players, in the world of Publishing and Business, the name of Dr. Marco Maria Durante, for receiving the prestigious Special Award: “Best Italian Entrepreneur in the United States of America” 2023-2024.

Visionary and brave businessman starting from humble origins, Marco Maria Durante has been able along the years to lead a tiny Turin Media Company, to be one of the largest Media and Video Agencies throughout the World creating work and wealth.

“The name of Marco Maria Durante has been chosen by our Joint-Commission as it meets the coordinates that we decided as fundamental for this brand new Special Prize,” states Massimo Veccia, president of the Business Care Communications. “Spreading the best Italian values of bravery, vision, hard working, investing and creating wealth, as well as creating a good environment for those working with the Group.”

“We feel very proud of this prestigious choice for our new Prize,” says Massimo Veccia.

The Ceremony will be attended by a number of Media Representatives from TV and Newspapers from the US and Europe.

The Ceremony will take place at the Consulate General of Italy on Oct 26th at 5:30 pm, and will be hosted by the Italian Consul General in New York, plenipotentiary Minister, Fabrizio di Michele.

Massimo Veccia Business Care Communications by Learn Italy USA

For more information:

Press Office

businesscare@learnitaly.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 687bfebd-2686-4ce4-a68e- 0257633db888

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8948546