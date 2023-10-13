Food production still good despite El Nino impact: President Jokowi

Indramayu, W Java (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated that national food production is still in good condition despite the El Nino phenomenon having caused drought and a decline in production capacity.”I am reviewing down to the lower level to ensure that the production is still good, though indeed, it declined due to the super El Nino,” he remarked while reviewing a harvest in Indramayu, West Java, on Friday.

Jokowi noted that the impact of El Nino does not need to be perceived as causing horror for Indonesia’s food security, as food production is still continuing.

“Production is still good, but it has been disrupted a bit by the super El Nino,” he reiterated.

ccording to the president, rice production in Indramayu is still good due to optimal irrigation. Every one hectare of land can produce eight to nine tons of unhusked rice, or an average of 8.6 tons per hectare.

“The current prices of unhusked rice (make) all farmers happy, Rp7,300, Rp7,400, Rp7,200 (per kilogram), all the farmers are happy,” he stated.

Source: Antara News Agency