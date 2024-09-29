Many areas are still suffering, with severe flooding causing hardship.

Flooding in many areas is still critical. Villagers are suffering greatly. Relevant agencies are rushing to provide assistance. The flood situation in many areas of Tak Province is still concerning. Villagers are suffering from the flood water from Lampang Province, along with the Kiew Lom and Kiew Kho Ma dams, which drain water into the Wang River, causing the water level to rise until it erodes the embankment along the Wang River, causing damage, causing the water to overflow into people’s houses. Relevant officials are rushing to deliver clean water and food trucks to villagers. The water level in the Wang River is 1 meter higher than the bank, with some parts eroding the embankment and cutting off many roads. Villagers lament that this flood is worse than any previous year. The Tak Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office summarized the damage as 1,695 houses were flooded, 4,955 people were affected, and a large amount of agricultural land was damaged.

Ang Thong is still suffering from flood

ing.

In Ang Thong Province, villagers in Village No. 3, Phong Pheng Subdistrict, Pa Mok District, are urgently laying down ropes to tow boats between their houses and the Phong Pheng-Bang Ban Road to use for traveling in and out of their homes, as the water has been high since yesterday (September 28). The water level has risen, requiring them to constantly adjust the ropes to keep them above the water level. Some families have temporarily moved their belongings to the side of the road. Similarly, in Bang Chak Subdistrict, Wiset Chai Chan District, many villagers said they want government agencies to set up canvas tents to protect them from the rain, as it continues to rain. The water level in the Chao Phraya River, which flows through Ang Thong Province, continues to rise. According to the Central Irrigation Hydrological Center, the water level at the Chonlamat Station in front of Ang Thong Provincial Hall is 7.32 meters, an increase of 0.30 meters from yesterday. People in risk areas are asked to closely m

onitor the situation.

Chaiyaphum: Flash flood breaks flood barrier

In the northeastern region, flash floods broke the floodwall of Ban Sok Village, Village 11, Tambon Ban Sok, Amphoe Khon Sawan, Chaiyaphum Province until it broke. The mass of water flooded the livestock farm, damaging more than 3,000 rai of agricultural land before flowing into the economic zone of Tambon Lat Yai, Mueang Chaiyaphum District and Tambon Khok Sa-at, Amphoe Khon Sawan. It then dried up because the water flowed through the Kam River and continued to flood Tambon Khok Sa-at, Amphoe Khon Sawan, adding more than 4,000 rai of damage. Previously, more than 10 houses in Lam Chi Village were flooded for a week. Villagers moved their belongings to higher ground. Many families had to eat on the side of the road while government agencies immediately provided assistance. The mass flowing from the Kam River will flow into the Chi River at the border of Chaiyaphum Province and Khon Kaen Province.

Source: Thai News Agency