Localities receive rice aid for Lunar New Year



Hanoi: Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on February 1 signed a decision regarding the allocation of rice from the national reserve to localities for the 2024 Lunar New Year festival and the between-crop period.

He assigned the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to distribute a total of 431.9 tonnes of rice at no cost to the provinces of Ha Giang, Bac Kan and Kon Tum.

Ha Giang will receive 253.62 tonnes, Bac Kan – 31,605 tonnes, and Kon Tum – 76.86 tonnes for distribution to locals during Tet. An additional 69.87 tonnes will be given to residents of Kon Tum for the between-crop period.

The authorities of Ha Giang, Bac Kan and Kon Tum are responsible for ensuring the accuracy of reporting data and delivering the timely rice aid to eligible recipients in line with regulations./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency