Legoland Malaysia Prepares for Tourism Boost Ahead of Visit Johor, Visit Malaysia 2026







Accra: Legoland Malaysia Resort is strengthening its operational capacity and upgrading its facilities as it anticipates a significant rise in tourist arrivals ahead of Visit Malaysia and Visit Johor 2026. Legoland Malaysia Resort vice president CS Lim stated that preparations have been underway for months to ensure the resort can handle the expected surge in attendance.









According to BERNAMA News Agency, preparations include staffing enhancements, upgrading the ticketing system, improving touchpoints, and enhancing maintenance and training. “We are preparing our capacity fully in anticipation of higher attendance for VM2026 and TMJ2026,” Lim shared during Legolands recent Brick-Tacular Holidays launch.









The federal government is targeting 47 million foreign tourist arrivals for Visit Malaysia 2026, while the Johor state government aims to attract 12 million domestic and international visitors for Visit Johor 2026. Lim noted that demand has continued to grow year after year and is expected to rise further next year, although he did not disclose official visitor statistics.









Legoland Malaysia remains committed to offering new attractions annually to keep the experience engaging. Recent additions include the worlds first Lego Flower Garden, the revamped Singapore Miniland Skyline, and the Lego Ferrari Build and Race experience. “We always create something new every year. Rest assured, we will announce new attractions next year as well to excite visitors,” Lim added.









Discussing the upcoming Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and the anticipated increase in cross-border connectivity, Lim expressed optimism about the positive impact on regional tourism. “The frequency of cross-border travel will increase, and there will be many more visitations. We are not just looking at Singapore, but also regional markets such as Indonesia, China, the Philippines, and Thailand,” he said.









Lim also mentioned that Legoland is exploring future collaborations without limiting its partnerships to either local or international stakeholders.






















