Flash Floods and Landslides in Indonesia Cause 174 Fatalities and Leave 79 Missing



Jakarta: The number of fatalities from floods and landslides that struck Indonesia’s Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra has risen to 174, with 79 people still missing and 12 others injured, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported yesterday.

According to Nam News Network, BNPB Chief Suharyanto stated during a press briefing that North Sumatra has recorded the highest number of victims, with 116 deaths and 42 people missing. Several affected areas remain inaccessible due to damaged roads and ongoing landslides, which have slowed rescue operations.

Suharyanto indicated that more victims might be located in landslide sites that are currently inaccessible. In Aceh Province, 35 people have been confirmed dead, 25 remain missing, and eight others were injured.

West Sumatra reported 23 deaths, with 12 missing and four others injured. Flooding and landslides have damaged roads and bridges across several districts, displacing around 3,900 households to temporary shelters.