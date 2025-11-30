AirAsia Completes EASA Mandated Requirements, Operations Back To Normal







Accra: AirAsia Aviation Group has completed the required software rollback on its operational A320 Family, in full compliance with the Emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD) issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) following an Alert Operators Transmission from Airbus.









According to BERNAMA News Agency, AirAsia stated that the Emergency AD was received around 3 am on Nov 29 local time, prompting the immediate activation of AirAsias Business Continuity Plan. Completing the directive while maintaining operations required strong coordination across various teams, including engineering, flight operations, network, ground operations, and customer experience teams in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Cambodia.









AirAsia Aviation Group chief executive officer Bo Lingam emphasized the importance of safety, citing it as core to the trust that guests place in the airline. He noted that the response was both immediate and thorough in adhering to the regulator-mandated action. Thanks to meticulous planning and strong groupwide coordination from engineering teams, supported by ecosystem partner ADE, compliance work for the aircraft was completed within 24 hours.









Operations teams continue to work towards minimizing disruptions, reflecting the agility, guest centricity, and teamwork that define AirAsia. Guests flying with AirAsia are encouraged to check their latest flight status via the AirAsia MOVE app or at airasia.com/flightstatus.





















