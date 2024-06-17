Lawyer confirms that tomorrow (June 18) “Thaksin” will definitely go to the prosecutor’s appointment.



Bangkok,, Lawyers confirm that “Thaksin” will go to his appointment with the Attorney General tomorrow (18 June) at 9:00 a.m. on the issue of filing a lawsuit under Section 112.

Mr. Winyat Chatmontri, lawyer for Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister. The accused has been prosecuted by the Attorney General for an offense under Section 112 of the Criminal Code in the case of an interview with The Joseon Media of South Korea in 2015 that contained content referring to the institution. Mentioning that he was informed of the appointment for tomorrow (June 18) that the prosecutor of the Criminal Justice Office made an appointment at 9:00 a.m. for Mr. Thaksin to travel to meet the prosecutor as scheduled. This is because if you don’t go to the appointment you will be in breach of the insurance contract. As for the news stories asking for justice, there is none. Tomorrow I will explain the facts on this matter as well.

Source: Thai News Agency