Lalada-Luke Triumph at Thailand Cable Wakeboard and Wakeskate Championships.



Pathum Thani: Lalada Liu and Luke Athirach emerged victorious at the Thailand Cable Wakeboard and Wakeskate Championships, securing their positions as Thai national athletes for the upcoming SEA Games. The Extreme Sports Association of Thailand hosted the event at the ESC Thai Wake Park, where athletes competed fiercely for their chance to represent Thailand in the 2025 SEA Games.

According to Thai News Agency, the women’s category saw a stellar performance from 16-year-old Lalada Liu, who clinched the championship title with an impressive score of 72 points, earning her a spot on the Thai national team. Following closely was 17-year-old Praepim Pipatsawat, who secured second place with 63 points. Phakthanan Kraisuwansan rounded out the top three with a score of 49.33 points.

In the men’s category, Luke-Athiraj Carrick, a Thai-English athlete, impressed spectators with his flawless execution, achieving a remarkable score of 90 points. His victory not only earned him the championship title but also the oppor

tunity to represent Thailand in the SEA Games scheduled for December 2025.

The SEA Games, which Thailand will host from December 9-20, 2025, will feature extreme sports as part of its 50-sport lineup. The sports are divided into four water and four land categories, showcasing the diverse talents of athletes from across the region.