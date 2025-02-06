Search
Laem Son Villagers Thrive with Lucrative Yellow Chili Pepper Cultivation


Laem Son: Villagers of Laem Son, Langu District, Satun Province, are cultivating yellow Laem Son chili peppers during the dry season with significant financial success. The chili peppers, known for their good price of 180 baht per kilogram, bring substantial income to the community, with each harvest batch generating nearly 100,000 baht.



According to Thai News Agency, the village headman of Village No. 4, Laem Son Subdistrict, revealed that the villagers utilize vacant land to grow the local yellow Laem Son chili variety. This particular type is favored for its large, easy-to-care-for plants and vibrant, disease-resistant chilies. The profitability of these peppers, priced between 150-180 baht per kilogram, ensures that almost every household participates in this agricultural activity, earning between 70,000 to 90,000 baht per planting cycle.



Ms. Manatsanun, a farmer from Langu District, explained that post-rice farming, the villagers take advantage of the nutrient-rich soil to plant this local chili variety, especially during the dry season. The adaptability and economic benefits of growing yellow chili peppers make it a popular choice among the residents of the Laem Son sub-district.

