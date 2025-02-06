Five Thai Hostages in Israel Scheduled to Return Home



Bangkok: Five Thai workers in Israel, who were previously taken hostage by Hamas, are set to return to Thailand on February 9th.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Labor, announced the progress of the situation involving the Thai workers. The group, released on January 30th, will depart from Israel on February 8th via a commercial airline and are expected to arrive in Thailand at 7:35 a.m. on Sunday. Upon their arrival, both Mr. Phiphat and executives from the Ministry of Labor will welcome them, ensuring their safe transportation to their hometowns and facilitating access to welfare benefits.





The Minister of Labor communicated with the workers via video call and confirmed that they are in good health and receiving basic necessities while in the quarantined area. The Israeli government is also extending benefits through the Israel Insurance Institute, providing compensation such as cash cards and monetary transfers totaling approximately 600,000 Thai baht. Furthermore, monthly assistance ranging from 33,000 to 49,000 baht will be provided until the workers reach the age of 80.





Initially, eight Thai workers were taken hostage, but tragically, two have died, leaving six survivors. While five have been freed and are returning home, efforts continue to assist the one remaining hostage believed to be alive.





Currently, over 35,000 Thai workers are employed in Israel. Following discussions with the Israeli government, Thailand secured a quota for an additional 13,000 agricultural workers and 8,500 construction workers. The Ministry of Labor is preparing to dispatch these workers within the first half of the year in line with the agreed quota.

