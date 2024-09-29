LA is amazed by Buakaw and Saenchai joining the Amazing Muay Thai Master Class event.



at Meyer-Rene Luciluskin Conference Center, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Subcommittee on Sports Industry Promotion, together with the Boxing Commission Office, Sports Authority of Thailand, organized the Amazing MuayThai Master Class activity, with Mr. Tor Soralump, Consul General in Los Angeles, Mr. Preecha Lalun, Deputy Governor of Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) for Professional Sports and Boxing, Chalitrat Chantrubeksa, Subcommittee on Sports Industry Promotion, and Col. Thanapol Phakdiphum, President of World Boxing Council Muay Thai (WBC Muay Thai) attending the event. The Amazing Muay Thai Master Class activity was an opening of a Muay Thai clinic, ‘The Art of Eight Weapons,’ which had Buakaw Banchamek, Saenchai PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym, Yodsanklai Fairtex, and Duangdao Noi Luk Sai Kong Din, four famous Thai boxers, participating in the activity. There were also more than 300 Muay Thai students from various gyms in LA and other states who registered, including Don Thirathada, a fa

mous former actor who resides in LA, who came to be one of the Muay Thai Master Class students.

Buakaw revealed that he often travels around the world, especially in Europe. He feels very good when he sees foreigners interested in Muay Thai. However, he is concerned that foreign youths are increasingly interested in Muay Thai and start learning it from a young age. In the future, our Muay Thai team may not be able to compete.

While Saenchai revealed that he has been contacted to teach abroad very often, it is clear that foreign countries are very interested in Muay Thai. To this day, he feels proud as a boxing teacher. Now, his boxing career does not end after hanging up his gloves, but he can also continue to earn income as a boxing teacher abroad.

Chalitrat Chantrubeksa, a member of the subcommittee for driving the sports industry, said that this project is a project that the government led by Prime Minister Praetongtarn Shinawatra has given importance to in terms of creating the country’s soft power. Pr

eviously, we organized events in England, Australia, China, Canada, and the United States, and received very good feedback. In addition, we have come to certify the standards of Muay Thai camps here to support those who love Muay Thai even more. I believe that there is a demand from various countries to inquire more about the certification of Muay Thai standards, which we hope that Muay Thai athletes will return to our home country. We have also coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Royal Thai Police, and the Sports Authority of Thailand regarding short-, medium-, and 90-day visas, and long-term visas of 180 days to support students who want to train in Muay Thai in Thailand. I believe that all of this will lay the foundation for Muay Thai and spread the culture, creating good economic value.’

Mr. Preecha Lalun, Deputy Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), revealed that LA has a very strong Muay Thai athlete development program. And here, each camp sends athletes to compete in T

hailand in large numbers and at various arenas. They are ready to organize Muay Thai competitions in LA. We will talk to the embassy about how much we can organize professional Muay Thai competitions. And in 2025, we will definitely have more Muay Thai activities in LA.

‘Investing in this activity is very worthwhile, especially the Standard Muay Thai Gym certification. They have seen what opportunities certification will bring and will eventually participate in the Thai government’s Muay Thai activities. Right now, we are certifying 10 camps per country per year. Recently, camps from other states have asked the SAT and said they also want this standard. We will expand this further, which will require experts to inspect the camps. Next year, we will increase it to 20 camps per country per year. We want to see more expansion. We intend to organize a Muay Thai festival competition in Thailand during Muay Thai Day on February 6. We will invite members who have been certified to join the activities. However, even

though we will increase the number of certified camps, the standards will have to be stricter.’

Source: Thai News Agency