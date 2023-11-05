KLHK introduces benefits of carbon for economic improvement in Papua

Sorong (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) introduced the use of carbon in the forestry sector to improve the economy in Southwest Papua Province (PBD) through the socialization of carbon trading in the Papua and Maluku regional forestry sectors.Secretary of the Directorate General of Sustainable Forest Management (PHL) of KLHK Drasospolino in Sorong, Sunday, explained the introduction of benefits through carbon trading in the forestry sector, which has been stipulated through Minister of Environment and Forestry Regulation Number 7 of 2023 about procedures for carbon trading. s a result, stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and the community can understand the meaning of carbon and its economic value, followed by entering carbon trading. Minister of Environment and Forestry Regulation Number 7 of 2023, he said, is Indonesia’s commitment to achieve Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). “This is important to convey so that the benefits of carbon auctions are truly well understood and then followed by efforts to optimize carbon to support economic growth,” Drasospolino explained. The approach through socialization is considered important so that stakeholders and business actors can understand the procedures, requirements, and calculations when viewing carbon trading results. “Business actors or anyone else can also participate in carbon trading activities in the forestry sector because the opportunities for economic growth are there,” the Secretary of the Directorate General said. He said that, in general, there are two mechanisms for carbon trading in the forestry sector: emissions trading and greenhouse gas emissions offset. Because, he said, the Southwest Papua province has a great opportunity to contribute to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, both through direct and offset emission reductions. Southwest Papua has an area of forest that has the potential to become a significant emission offset area. “Carbon trading is also an effort to support climate change control through carbon economic value (NEK),” he explained. He believes that carbon trading can reduce emissions by 32.8 percent to the maximum.

Source: Antara News Agency