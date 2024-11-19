‘King Power Thai Power’ Transforms Nan Province Fabrics into Leicester City Souvenirs.



Leicester: King Power Thai Power, in collaboration with Leicester City Football Club, Multiply by Eight Company Limited, and the Community Enterprise of Ban Chiang Rai Career Promotion Group in Nan Province, has launched a special collection of clothing and accessories under the name NORTHERN WILD, NORTHERN LIFE COLLECTION. These Leicester City Football Club souvenirs for 2024 draw inspiration from the vibrant colors of the mountains.

According to Thai News Agency, the collection highlights the beauty of hand-woven fabrics, a distinctive feature of Nan Province. These fabrics are crafted by the Ban Chiang Rai Community Enterprise Group in Du Tai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Nan Province, showcasing local wisdom that has been preserved for over a century. The initiative aims to elevate Thai products to an international platform. The collection will be available for purchase from November 19 at Foxes Fanstore in Leicester, England, through shop.lcfc.com, at all King Power branches, and online at www.kingpower

.com and on Facebook at Leicestershop_th.

The NORTHERN WILD, NORTHERN LIFE COLLECTION integrates nature and the local culture of Nan Province with world-class sports, resulting in sportswear that blends Sport Hunting fashion. This development represents a unique fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern sportswear design. Enthusiasts can support this innovative collection from November 19 at various retail outlets and online platforms mentioned above.