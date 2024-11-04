Khao Mao Enterprise in Nakhon Phanom Achieves Daily Earnings of Hundreds of Thousands of Baht.



Nakhon Phanom: Khao Mao Mae Sunat, a local wisdom enterprise in That Phanom District, has revolutionized its approach to processed rice by adapting innovative marketing strategies. By vacuum-packing Khao Mao and offering it for sale online nationwide, the enterprise has ensured the product’s longevity, allowing it to be stored for years and enjoyed in various delicious dishes and desserts.

According to Thai News Agency, Khao Mao Mae Sunat, a community enterprise group in That Phanom District, Nakhon Phanom Province, exemplifies the successful transformation of Khao Mao from a traditional household staple to a thriving community business. This evolution has generated substantial job opportunities and income, with the enterprise earning tens of millions of baht annually. The rice harvest season, spanning from September to the New Year, is particularly lucrative for the group, as they capitalize on the demand for Khao Mao, a cherished recipe passed down for over two decades.

The distinctiveness of Mae Sunat’s

Khao Mao lies in its use of local rice varieties, specifically Khao Khao 6, harvested during the Khao Nam Nom period. This ensures a soft and flavorful product, achieved by roasting before milling and pounding with a mortar and pestle. Despite advancements in machinery, the traditional pounding method is retained to preserve the signature fragrance and texture. The enterprise currently sells between 500 kilograms to 1 ton daily at 100 baht per kilogram, generating significant daily revenue.

Mr. Charawut Kumla, the 37-year-old heir to Mae Sunat’s Khao Mao legacy, highlighted that the business not only sustains local culinary traditions but also supports the community by providing employment and purchasing paddy from farmers. The production process, which includes careful milling and the exclusive use of natural ingredients, has made Khao Mao a sought-after product across Thailand.

The enterprise’s recent development of vacuum-packaged Khao Mao has expanded its market reach, with online sales throughout Thail

and. The preserved product can be frozen for a year while maintaining its aromatic quality. Khao Mao can be enjoyed as is or used in various dessert recipes, such as those with fresh coconut milk or fried Khao Mao dishes. The product enjoys peak sales during cultural events like the end of the Buddhist Lent and regional merit-making festivals, extending to the New Year celebrations.