Khanom Krok with overflowing filling, 3-color dough, crispy outside, soft inside, best seller, lots of customers

Trang, Full of ingredients, inviting to eat, Khanom Krok with overflowing filling, 3-color dough, crispy outside, soft inside, selling so well that customers have to wait in line.

Mr. Sutin Banjongchuai, 63 years old, and Mrs. Pranee Chuprajong, 61 years old, a couple from Sikao Subdistrict, Sikao District, Trang Province, owners of Uncle Tin’s Khanom Krok with Overflowing Fillings shop, Uncle Tin said that they have been making Khanom Krok for 4 years. The highlight is that Uncle Tin’s Khanom Krok is crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, with a dense and overflowing filling. There are 3 types of flour to choose from: green pandan flour, purple riceberry flour, and white galangal flour. The taste is well-rounded, sweet, and creamy. There are 7 fillings to choose from: purple yam, corn, young coconut, shredded egg yolk, longan, taro, and pumpkin. They are very delicious when eaten hot.

For the Khanom Krok recipe, Uncle said that he invented it himself by adjusting the recipe that he had watched others

make and learned more. Then he tried it out, tried and failed many times, wasting up to 15 kilograms of flour before he got the perfect recipe. He mixed rice flour with colored flour, which is brown rice, pandan leaves, and white galangal. The result was crispy flour. Even after the dessert cooled down, the flour was still crispy and delicious. Another technique is to control the heat of the fire. Do not use too much heat. Use low heat so that the flour is cooked thoroughly. If there is excess flour or if it is poured too thick, pour it thinly. This will make the dessert crispy. When the flour is cooked, pour coconut milk and place the filling or dessert ingredients on the flour as ordered by the customer. Close the lid and wait until it is cooked again. Remove from the stove as a whole tray. Cut and sell starting at 40-150 baht per box, making 7-14 pairs. Or buy a tray to sell for 100 baht. Or if you want to add more fillings, you can choose many fillings. Sell 150 baht per tray. Earn several thousand baht p

er day. Anyone who wants to try the uncle’s food is selling at the Sikao Market, Sikao District, Trang Province, every Monday and Thursday from 12:00-19:00 hrs.

Source: Thai News Agency