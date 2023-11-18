Khanh Hoa eyes stronger golf tourism development



With quality courses, ideal climate, and tournaments held recently, the central province of Khanh Hoa boasts substantial potential for golf tourism to attract a large number of international golfers and tourists.

Some travel companies forecast from now to the year’s end, Khanh Hoa will be a magnet for visitors from such countries as the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan who will come here for their winter holidays, and many of them prefer relaxation combined with playing golf.

Ung Van Nhut, Chairman of the Khanh Hoa-based Global Open Tour JSC, said this province holds many advantages for this type of tourism such as a low rainfall that enables visitors to play golf year round. It is also home to many golf courses with good infrastructure, including the one on Hon Tre Island. Besides, the flight duration from the RoK, Japan, and Taiwan (China) to Khanh Hoa is relatively short.

A representative of Inter Travel noted as Korean tourists like playing golf, the company has also offered 3D golf services so that

they can play the sport frequently without concern for the weather conditions or high expenses.

Nhut said more investment is needed to turn golf into a tourism product. For example, the course on Bai Dai (Long Beach) is convenient for players to access but this area still lacks night-time entertainment services. Meanwhile, services at the one on Hon Tre Island are relatively costly.

Suggesting more golf tournaments be organised to advertise the province and attract more visitors, he said authorities should assist travel firms to partner with one another to boost the connectivity among golf destinations.

Khanh Hoa can hold a common golf tourney for existing courses or open a golf tour linking its renowned coastal city of Nha Trang with the resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to enrich the experience for tourists, he recommended.

From November 27 to December 2, Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023 will take place in Nha Trang, featuring friendly games and official competitions.

It will see the participation of 60 golf legends, including Michael Campbell – winner of the 2005 US Open and eight-time champion of the European Tour, Ian Woosnam – winner of the 1991 Masters Tournament and captain for the 2006 Ryder Cup, and Paul McGinley – captain for the 2004 Ryder Cup and winner of four European Tour titles.

The coming tourney is part of the Legends Tour, and Vietnam is the first in Southeast Asia to host this tour.

Last April, Asia’s premier golf tournament – International Series Vietnam 2023 also took place at the course of KN Golf Links Cam Ranh in Khanh Hoa.

Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, said as golf tourism is gradually becoming a trend in the country, the organisation of golf tournaments is expected to help Vietnam establish itself in the world’s professional golf map and promote the tourism sector.

The Government-approved tourism development strategy by 2030 also identified golf tourism as a main trend that will help bolster socioec

onomic development and stimulate travel demand, he noted.

Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, Director of the Khanh Hoa Tourism Department, said golf tourism as well as other types of high-quality sports tourism is now a new trend, and many investors are planning to build more courses in the province.

In the time ahead, she added, the local tourism sector will work to develop more golf tours to offer to travellers./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency