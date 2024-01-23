“Kanchana” makes merit and dedicates it to the victims of the fireworks factory explosion.



Suphanburi, ‘Kanchana’ along with Banharn Jamsai Foundation Make merit and dedicate it to the 23 victims of the fireworks factory explosion. Ready to provide items and compensation money to the 17 families of those who died and instruct the governor to expedite inspection of firework factories in the area.

Ms. Kanchana Silpa-archa, Advisory Chairman of the Chartthaipattana Party along with the Banharn Jamsai Foundation and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense visited the area where the firework explosion occurred, Sala Khao Subdistrict, Mueang Suphan Buri District. To perform a merit-making ceremony to dedicate merit to the 23 people who died in the firework explosion incident. Relatives of the deceased bring sweet and savory food and light incense sticks to pay homage to the spirits. amidst sorrow Before there is a merit-making ceremony to dedicate merit to the deceased, with 10 monks performing the ceremony.

Then Miss Kanchana Provided items and compensation money to the 17 families of the

deceased, giving encouragement and expressing condolences for the incident. and urged the provincial governor to expedite inspection of firework factories in the area. Afraid of danger Without wanting this kind of incident to happen again.

Source: Thai News Agency