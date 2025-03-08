Jirayu Endorses Paethongtarn as a Pioneering Female Leader in Global Transformation



Bangkok: “Jirayu” promotes “PM Paethongtarn” as a female leader in the changes of “Economy – Society – Politics – Law” Empowering Women to drive the country forward. Mr. Jirayu Huangsub, Government Spokesman, revealed that the current government has 8 female ministers, consisting of Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister; Ms. Jiraporn Sindhuphrai, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office; Ms. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives; Ms. Suda-wan Wungsupakitchkosol, Minister of Culture; Ms. Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation; Ms. Manoporn Jernyosri, Deputy Minister of Transport; Ms. Sabida Thaiset, Deputy Minister of Interior; and Ms. Thirat Samretwanich, Deputy Minister of Interior. This is considered a government with the highest number of female cabinet members in Thai political history, reflecting the progress of equality in Thai society.

According to Thai News Agency, throughout her tenure as the country’s leader, Ms. Pae

thongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, has focused on promoting the role of women, making them an important force in driving and developing the country. She has driven various important policies until they were successful, such as the Marriage Equality Act, in which the Prime Minister has promoted human rights in all dimensions and pointed out that the quality of a person should be measured by ideology, ability, and dedication to work, not by gender, age, or attire.

‘On International Women’s Day, the Prime Minister would like to thank all citizens who have placed their trust and encouragement in me as the leader of the country. He also asked all women to believe in themselves that they can become leaders in every arena, every level, and every career equally. As a female leader of the country, he will not only promote the role of women, but will also work with every ministry to drive gender equality policies to the fullest extent, both at the family, educational institutions, and workplace levels,’ said Mr

. Jirayu.