Is Thaksin eligible for a suspended sentence and able to return home?



Bangkok, In 7 more days, Thaksin will be due to serve two-thirds of his sentence and is eligible for a suspended sentence. Many believe there is a high chance of receiving a suspended sentence. and returned to stay at Ban Chan Song La

It has been continually watched since Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister. Returned to Thailand on August 22, 2023, with many parties having many questions about being sent to prison. But it turned out that After the day of arrival proceed with legal procedures. There is a buzzing issue. Regarding Mr. Thaksin’s illness that happened suddenly Until he had to be taken for treatment on the 14th floor of Police Hospital immediately. To date it has been 174 days. That means There are approximately 7 days left until the 180-day sentence is completed, which is considered 2/3 of the criteria for a suspended sentence. along with prisoners who are over 70 years old and have illnesses Previously, the Prison Service admitted that it was considering suspending the prisoner’s sent

ence. One of which included Thaksin.

At the same time, many parties believe that Thaksin has a high chance of receiving a suspended sentence. and returned to stay at Ban Chan Song La along with Miss Pae Thongthan Shinawatra or Oung Ing, leader of the Pheu Thai Party. He once told the media that The house has been prepared. But it all depends on the process of the Ministry of Justice.

The issue of seizing Mr. Thaksin from the Section 112 case is another issue that many people are interested in, whether action will be taken during this period or not. By Mr. Prayut Phetkhun, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office. Deputy Director General of the Special Cases Office Express your opinion that This issue can be divided into 3 pages: 1. Examine additional facts. If it is seen that the facts are not complete, 2. Order a lawsuit if the facts are sufficient, and 3. Do not order a lawsuit. If the behavior does not fall under the scope of an offense, however, it must be considered according to the request for fair

ness that Mr. Thaksin argued that What defenses are there that can change the facts in the expression? If no additional information is provided Unable to change the original order. However, there are recent reports that Thaksin has not been seized. Because this case is already in the consideration process.

Pol.Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice Who is currently on an official mission in Yala Province, revealed that he has not yet seen the names. It should now be in the process of the Department of Corrections. That compiles a list of names of prisoners across the country who have the right or have met the criteria to receive a suspended sentence, both normal and in the case of special circumstances. Then it will be reported to you. Every month there will be about 1,000 names sent and it is expected that this lot of names will reach him today (12 February 2024), but he is still on mission in other provinces. But there will be Mr. Thaksin’s name. Or is there a suspension of Mr. Thaksin’s sentence or not?

Let’s wait and see because there must be a process to check the details of the steps. By the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice first

The People’s Reform Students Network of Thailand (CDC), led by Mr. Phichit Chaiyamongkol, along with demonstrators asked to meet with Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice. In front of the Ministry of Justice to oppose the suspension of punishment for Mr. Thaksin But there is Mr. Somboon Muangklam, Advisor to the Minister of Justice. with the Chief Inspector of the Department of Corrections Came out to receive a letter from the PDRC group instead.

Mr. Phichit wants the Minister of Justice Clarifying the case of Mr. Thaksin received a suspended sentence Even though he is an absolute prisoner have to stay in prison Even though he received a royal pardon with only one year remaining on his sentence, he was never sentenced to prison. Stayed in the hospital like before. to create comparisons with other p

risoners who do not have the same rights Tomorrow (Feb. 13) will ask Pol. Col. Thawee again.

Mr. Somboon’s side Explain the process of suspending punishment. It has been in existence since 2003 with normal procedures. At this time, it is not possible to say whether there is a list of names of Mr. Thaksin who has been suspended or not. Because normally there is no announcement. It will be a violation of prisoners’ rights. But in a few days you’ll know. If Mr. Thaksin’s name is suspended, it is a normal process. Each time every month there will be many important names or big names. There is not a single person who meets the criteria. The suspension committee has 19 people to help screen. Thousands of names have been submitted for consideration.

Do I have to wear an EM bracelet or not? The resolution of the suspended sentence committee from 2020 states that prisoners over 70 years of age and sick do not have to wear EM bracelets. However, I would like to emphasize that the suspension of sentences is not out of

control. It was just changed from the Department of Corrections to being under the control of the Probation Department instead. What day will it be released? It is in the process of the Department of Corrections. Consult with the prosecutor It is expected that after 180 days they will be released immediately. for a suspended sentence There is no need for a release warrant from the court. And even if it’s a public holiday, you can let it go. There is only a condition to report to the probation officer within 3 days.

Source: Thai News Agency