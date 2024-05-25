International workshop on East Sea held in Poland



More than 100 scholars and researchers from Vietnam and some European countries gathered at a workshop held at the University of Warsaw, Poland, on May 24 to introduce their studies on the East Sea and help enhance overseas Vietnamese (OV) and international friends’ knowledge about the sea. The event, attracting scholars and researchers from Poland, Hungary, France, Germany and Vietnam, also aimed to help make objective assessments of the East Sea situation in terms of natural, economic, political and social conditions, and call on EU countries and international organisations to support and sponsor scientific research cooperation projects relating to the East Sea. A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s sea and islands also took place within the framework of the event. The workshop was held by the liaison board of Vietnamese people in Europe, the Vietnamese People’s Association in Poland, and the Vietnam Association of Science and Technology in Poland with support from the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese unde

r the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy in Poland, and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.

Source: Vietnam News Agency