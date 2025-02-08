Intercepting Illegal Oil Shipments Across Borders



Phop Phra: Intercepted in time! Joint checkpoints of soldiers, police, and local government officials intercepted oil smuggling across the border. Reporters reported that last midnight, the Rajamanu Task Force together with the police officers of the Phop Phra Police Station and the local administration carried out a mission to set up a checkpoint, a joint checkpoint with three parties at the checkpoint of the Village Defense Volunteers of Ban Chong Khaep, Village 1, Chong Khaep Subdistrict, Phop Phra District, Tak Province to prevent and intercept illegal activities.





According to Thai News Agency, during the checkpoint, a gray pickup truck with a Tak license plate was found carrying 20 blue 30-liter tanks containing diesel, totaling 600 liters. Mr. Jinna was the driver and Ms. Po-ae-je (an unregistered person) was sitting in the vehicle.





From the interrogation, both of them confessed that they had traveled to buy oil at Mae Ku Subdistrict, Mae Sot District, Tak Province, 600 liters, priced at 19,728 baht, to be delivered to Myanmar for sale. The joint inspection team therefore seized 20 diesel oil tanks for inspection, and if they were found to have committed an offense, legal action would be taken.

