Hung Yen farmers begins harvesting early-ripening hybrid lychees



Farmers in Phu Cu district of the northern province of Hung Yen have begun harvesting early-ripening hybrid lychees, which are expected to fully ripen in the next few days, 2-3 weeks earlier than other varieties of lychees on the market. This year, Phu Cu district has 1,200 hectares of lychee growing, including 850 hectares of early-ripening hybrid lychees meeting the VietGap standards to be qualified for export to Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Europe. The total output estimated at 13,500-14,000 tonnes. Phu Cu district’s early-ripening hybrid lychees are big, heart-shaped, have sweet taste and aroma, with 25-30 fruits on average weighing 1 kg.

Source: Vietnam News Agency