

Bangkok: The House of Representatives is currently experiencing turmoil due to insufficient government MPs, leading to the postponement of the agenda for selecting the first deputy speaker. The opposition has opted to remain anonymous and refrained from signing a petition. Wisut has been monitoring MPs, even going as far as having their IVs removed if they are hospitalized, to ensure their presence for the agenda.





According to Thai News Agency, the meeting, chaired by Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, saw Mr. Watcharapol Khaokham of the Pheu Thai Party request a postponement of the selection of the First Deputy Speaker. This delay was intended to give the Speaker time to consider the matter before the question period. However, Chutiphong Phiphobpinyo from the Prachachon Party opposed the postponement, arguing that it fosters a culture of delays and that discussions are crucial responsibilities for ministers that should not be postponed.





Mr. Watcharapol defended the postponement, citing the urgent need to appoint someone to assist the Speaker with the upcoming annual budget bill. Chutiphong countered that the government must prioritize the meeting, especially with the budget on the horizon, and called for full attendance to achieve desired results. He pointed out that the opposition, though present, remained invisible, questioning the government’s ability to gather enough members for a vote.





During the identification process, Mr. Wirote Lakkhanaadisorn suggested using parliamentary radio for coordination, noting that many were still en route. The process was complicated by duplicate identifications, prompting the meeting chairman to call for a fresh round of identifications. Chaichana Dechacho from the Democrat Party proposed a 10-minute delay to allow attendance, yet the chairman warned that insufficient attendance would lead to adjournment.





The situation prompted Mr. Wirot to express concern over repeated postponements and urged the government to not withdraw the topic prematurely. He highlighted the urgency of addressing the hardships of longan farmers and expressed a desire to nominate Mr. Chonlanan Srikaew for the deputy speaker position.





Mr. Wan Muhammad Noor acknowledged the ongoing issues but stressed the need for resolution, noting the unfortunate state of affairs. Mr. Wisut Chainarun explained the absence of several ministers due to a national event and mentioned efforts to ensure quorum despite MPs’ health issues. Following this, Mr. Watcharapol withdrew his motion to postpone, allowing the meeting to resume its normal agenda. The Chairman then proceeded with the standard procedures of the meeting.

