High-Level Economic and Social Council Segment Stresses Global Solidarity Amid Budget Constraints



New York: With only five years left to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, progress remains uneven and, in many areas, alarmingly off track. This was the urgent message delivered at the start of the high-level segment of the Economic and Social Council. The segment includes the three-day ministerial meeting of the High-level Political Forum under the theme of advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





According to EMM, speakers highlighted the pressing issues of shrinking national budgets, rising nationalism, and trade-disrupting tariffs. Bob Rae, President of the 54-member Council, emphasized the need for renewed solidarity and commitment to the 2030 Agenda, recalling the decade-old promise made by nations. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres pointed to recent international agreements as examples of what can be achieved through collective action and called for immediate global cooperation to address current conflicts and humanitarian crises.





The stark reality of the current progress was laid bare, with only 35% of SDG targets on track or making moderate progress, while nearly half are moving too slowly, and 18% are regressing. Economic challenges like slowing global growth, rising trade tensions, and growing inequalities were highlighted. The need for embedding long-term thinking into decision-making was stressed, as was the importance of cooperation and shared commitment to turn aspirations into actions.





Philémon Yang, President of the General Assembly’s seventy-ninth session, advocated for science and evidence-based solutions. He underscored the importance of voluntary national reviews in translating global commitments into national actions. Meanwhile, Carolina Rojas from the Major Group for Children and Youth, pushed for systemic reform beyond mere inclusion, emphasizing youth engagement in UN processes and national workforce plans.





Government leaders shared their nations’ progress and challenges in implementing the 2030 Agenda. Finland, led by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, remains at the forefront of SDG implementation. However, leaders like Robinah Nabbanja of Uganda and representatives from ASEAN highlighted localized efforts and regional strategies to promote sustainable growth.





The forum also provided a platform to reassess the United Nations’ role as it approaches its 80th anniversary. Muhammed Ali Tamim, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister, spoke on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, emphasizing the need for job creation in the Global South and the importance of development as a right for all.





Environmental concerns, particularly regarding sustainable ocean management, were raised by representatives from CARICOM and Tuvalu. They emphasized the critical role of the ocean for many nations and the threats posed by environmental degradation and rising sea levels.





Health and economic vulnerabilities were also key topics. Febrian Alfianto Ruddyard of Indonesia highlighted the ongoing fight against tuberculosis, while Shiva Raj Adhikari of Nepal pointed to the economic challenges facing least developed countries. Regional economic integration, as discussed by Arzybek Kozhoshev of the Eurasian Economic Commission, was proposed as a strategy to advance the SDGs.





Finally, the significance of justice in development was underscored by Luis Madera of the Dominican Republic, who highlighted the economic costs of neglecting justice systems and the broader impact on poverty, inequality, and social cohesion.

